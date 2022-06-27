Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Michael Scott to Sheldon, most loved sitcom characters to watch across OTT platforms

Fictional friends play an instrumental part in our life and always manage to make us laugh. Whether it’s a day gone wrong or a moment of joy, having them by our side just makes everything better. If you’re looking for endless laughs and a companion to have by your side, here are five fictional characters we suggest you be friends with across Comedy Central India, Netflix & Disney+Hotstar.

1. Sheldon from Young Sheldon S5 - Comedy Central India (Monday - Friday, 8:00pm)

From the creators of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ comes a spin-off that serves as a prequel to the series, following the character of Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in Texas and going to high school. Jim Parsons, who portrayed ‘Sheldon’ on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, narrates the series and also serves as an executive producer. Young Sheldon is cute, witty and mature compared to the other kids of his age. watch his hilarious antics only on Comedy Central India.

2. Michael Scott from The Office - Netflix

The Office is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that depicts the everyday work lives of office employees. The show revolves around a motley group of office workers who go through hilarious misadventures at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Michael Scott from The Office is all of us at the office and a character we all will relate to.

3. Joey Tribbiani from Friends - Netflix

Friends is an American television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman currently streaming on Netflix. The show follows the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, as they indulge in adventures which make their lives both troublesome and happening. Joey Tribbiani is a foodie who charms everyone. Joey’s heart is in the right place and his innocence will make you laugh.

4. Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Disney+Hotstar

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a 2017 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. After a successful mission, Quill and his team of galactic defenders meet Ego, a man claiming to be Quill's father. However, they soon learn some disturbing truths about Ego. Star is the one to watch out for with his fun antics and hilarious comebacks, especially when he meets Thor.

5. Franklin Finbar from Jumanji: The Next Level - Netflix

Jumanji: The Next Level is a 2019 American fantasy adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan and co-written by Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. It is a sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, when Spencer goes missing, the gang returns to Jumanji to travel to unexplored territories and help their friend escape the world's most dangerous game. Franklin is the funniest of the adventurers who embarks upon a crazy journey ahead filled with high-octane tasks and hilarious moments.