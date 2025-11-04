Mass Jathara OTT release: What we know so far about Ravi Teja’s 75th film Mass Jathara is ruling the big screens, but fans are now asking one question: When will Ravi Teja’s 75th film stream online? While the makers haven’t confirmed anything yet, buzz around its OTT release is getting stronger every day.

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Ravi Teja was recently seen in his 75th film, Mass Jathara, alongside Sreeleela. The action thriller film has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release; however, Ravi Teja's fans are praising him for his performance.

It must be noted that the movie is currently running in theatres; however, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. The makers haven't revealed its release date yet, but it is expected that the film will hit the OTT screens after completing its theatrical run. Read further to know when and where you can watch this film on your streaming devices.

Mass Jathara OTT update

According to a report by 123Telugu, the streaming platform Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Ravi Teja's starrer Mass Jathara. However, the makers have yet to announce the OTT streaming updates of this film.

What is Mass Jathara about?

The film revolves around Ravi Teja's character Lakshman Bheri, who plays the role of a Railway Police Officer. The plot continues when he finds himself in conflict with politicians and local leaders. Determined to bring justice, he sets out to end the illegal drug operations in the region.

How has Mass Jathara performed at the box office?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mass Jathara had paid previews on October 31, 2025, and was released theatrically on November 1, 2025. The film collected Rs 4.2 crore on its opening day (Saturday), along with Rs 3.1 crore from paid previews (Friday). On day 2 (Sunday), it earned Rs 3.15 crore but failed the Monday test, managing to collect only Rs 0.95 crore. So far, Ravi Teja’s action thriller has earned Rs 11.4 crore at the box office.

Who are the makers of Mass Jathara?

The film, Mass Jathara, is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Also Read: Mass Jathara trailer out now: Ravi Teja and Sreeleela promise pure fire | Watch