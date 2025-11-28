Mass Jathara OTT release date: When and where to watch Ravi Teja’s action drama Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara has quietly arrived on OTT after a mixed theatrical journey. The action-heavy entertainer is now finding a fresh audience online as viewers rediscover the film’s mass energy and dramatic storytelling.

South star Ravi Teja's action entertainer Mass Jathara is out on Netflix. The film was released in theaters on October 31. Reportedly, the OTT giant acquired the streaming rights even before the film's theatrical release, indicating initial confidence and strong digital demand.

However, to Netflix and Teja fans' disappointment, the movie flopped at the box office. The movie which also stars Sreeleela was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 50 to 70 crore. But it was able to earn only Rs 17.45 crore.

Mass Jathara OTT release date and platform

Released theatrically on October 31, 2025, Mass Jathara received mixed reviews but generated considerable buzz among general audiences, particularly for its action-heavy design and Ravi Teja's signature energetic performance. The OTT release is expected to generate even more buzz among audiences who may have missed seeing it on the big screen. The film is streaming on Netflix from today onward, i.e. November 28, 2025.

Mass Jathara plot

Mass Jathara revolves around Laxman Bheri (Ravi Teja), an orphan raised by his uncle, who works as a railway sub-inspector in Warangal. His life changes when he is transferred to Adivivaram, an area notorious for its large-scale marijuana smuggling network. There, Laxman finds himself facing off against a powerful syndicate led by KG Reddy, played by Naveen Chandra.

Tensions escalate when Laxman intercepts a large consignment headed to Kolkata, sparking a violent land grab. Sreeleela plays Tulsi in Mass Jathara, who is Laxman's love interest. She adds romantic suspense and emotional texture to the story. Made as a commercial entertainer, Mass Jathara featured some high-voltage fight sequences, dramatic confrontations and high-octane song moments, catering to audiences who enjoy watching mass cinema.

