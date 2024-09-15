'Main hoon Alia Bhatt Kapoor...,' Netflix's new video garners attention, here's why | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Main hoon Alia Bhatt Kapoor', says Jigra actor

The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' was a huge hit. This show tickled the audience a lot. Now soon the second season of this popular comedy show is going to come. The season's trailer of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has been released. Many big names will participate in this season too in the show which will be released on Netflix on September 21, 2024. Many big personalities of Bollywood and the sports world will appear as guests on this show, a glimpse of which is seen in the trailer.

Alia Bhatt will promote Jigra on The Great Indian Kapil Show S2

Alia Bhatt is also going to be a guest on this popular show of Kapil Sharma. The actress will be seen making a revelation in front of comedian Sunil Grover, hearing which the audience is quite surprised. Alia Bhatt revealed her real name while talking to the star comedian of the show, Sunil Grover. She said that she was Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

This is the first time after marriage to Ranbir Kapoor that Alia Bhatt introduced herself as Alia Bhatt Kapoor. She has not changed her name even on social media and she is often known as Alia Bhatt. In such a situation, fans are quite surprised to know that the actress has changed her name to Alia Bhatt Kapoor. Netflix's Instagram page shared a video, where Sunil Grover as Guthi will be seen teasing Ranbir by taking Alia's name. In the second clip, he can be seen asking Alia if is she the one. To which the actress is quick to reply as, 'My name is Alia Bhatt'.

Watch the video here:

The couple married 2 years ago

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. While working together in 'Brahmastra', both of them started dating and after the shooting of the film, their relationship also got completed. The couple got married on April 14, 2022. Just a few months after the marriage, the couple welcomed daughter Raha in September.

