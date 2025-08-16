Loved Tehran? Here's a look at 5 action thrillers you can binge watch on Zee5 Here's a look at five shows that you can watch on Zee 5 if you loved watching John Abraham's recently release film 'Tehran'.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor John Abraham was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tehran' alongside Manushi Chhillar and Hadi Khanjanpour in the lead roles. John, who is best known for his action thrillers like 'Dhoom', 'Zinda' and 'Madras Cafe', is once again receiving positive response from the audience for the movie 'Tehran'.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.8. Besides John and Manushi Chhillar, the movie stars Adam Karst, Neeru Bajwa, Shyam Bhimsaria, Madhurima Tuli, Allon Sylvain, and Alyy Khan in the key roles.

5 action thrillers you can binge watch on Zee5

If you loved watching Tehran on Zee 5, let's take a look at the five highest-rated action thriller films that you can binge-watch.

1. Chup

R Balki's directorial 'Chup' featuring Dulqeer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol received a good response from the viewers upon its release. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.5 and revolves around the story of Inspector General Arvind Mathur, who investigates the deaths and mutilations of several film critics in Mumbai.

2. Rahasya

Manish Gupta's mystery thriller 'Rahasya' is also a good watch if you like thrillers. The movie, which was released in 2015, was praised by the viewers and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5. The movie features senior actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Tisca Chopra in the key roles.

3. Taish

Bejoy Nambiar's action thriller 'Taish' features Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh and Pulkit Samrat in the key roles. It was well-received by audiences and critics, and as a result, it achieved a 7.3 rating on IMDb. The music of this film was composed by Enbee, Gaurav Godkhindi, Prashant Pillai and others.

4. Barot House

Bugs Bhargava's directorial 'Barot House' is a Hindi-language thriller which features Amit Sadh, Manjari Fadnnis and Aaryan Menghji in the key roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.2, it can be streamed on the Zee 5 platform. For the unversed, the film follows the story of Amit Barot, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his daughters are murdered.

5. Rustom

The 2016 film Rustom, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Arjan Bajwa, is one of the most talked-about films when it comes to crime thrillers. It has an IMDb rating of 7 and tells the story of a naval officer who returns home to find out about his wife's affair. The film was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal.

Also Read: Love Mocktail, Dia to Kantara, 5 best Kannada movies on Amazon Prime Video