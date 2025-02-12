Loved Mrs? Here are 5 other Sanya Malhotra starrers on OTT that you can watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanya Malhotra starrers on OTT

Sanya Malhotra is one of those select Bollywood actresses who run after content and not box office numbers. Most of her films, be it theatrical or OTT, won the hearts of the audiences. These days Sanya is garnering praise for her latest film Mrs Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The story of the film is based on a married woman whose life revolves around the kitchen and suppressed dreams. Critics and audiences are praising Sanya's excellent performance in this OTT film. However, the Dangal girl has proved her acting prowess in many films. Have a look at his best movies that are available on OTT platforms.

Dangal

Though Fatima Sana Shaikh was also in the lead role with Sanya Malhotra in Dangal, Sanya's style in the character of Babita was different. This film by Aamir Khan is the highest-grossing Indian film in the world to date, which did a business of more than Rs 2000 crore. Sanya, who played the role of a wrestler, made her luck shine, from the first go.

OTT - Amazon Prime Video

Pataakha

Sanya Malhotra showed her excellent acting in Radhika Madan starrer Pataakha. The film based on Charan Singh Prateek's short story Do Bahenen may have flopped at the box office, but Sanya once proved her acting prowess in the role of Chutki.

OTT - Amazon Prime Video

Photograph

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Photograph is one of Sanya Malhotra's best films. The film was also screened at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival. Sanya was also nominated for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for this film.

OTT- Amazon Prime Video

Pagglait

In the black comedy drama Pagglait, Sanya Malhotra plays the role of a woman whose husband dies a few months after marriage and then she comes to know about her husband's infidelity.

OTT- Netflix

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

A woman whose husband gets a job just a few days after marriage and settles in another city. Sanya Malhotra's performance in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, showing the side effects of long-distance marriage, was excellent.

OTT - Netflix

Apart from this, Sanya has also worked in films like Badhaai Ho, Ludo, Shakuntala Devi, Kathal and Jawan.

