Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey evicted ahead of finale; Karan Kundrra says 'today what you have done...

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is moving towards its final episode. The show has been making the headlines for controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. While there is already a lot of excitement around who will win the show. In a recent clip, we see Poonam Pandey getting evicted as she stepped out of the race ahead of the finale. In the latest video, we see a teary-eyed Poonam receiving a farewell from the host and jailor Karan Kundrra.

In the clip posted by Alt Balaji on their official Instagram handle, we see Poonam in tears as she stands wearing a chest and knee guards. The model seems to have lost a task post which she stood in front as she receives a send-off message from Karan. You know what let me tell you… we are glad that you did this show…we are glad for every minute that you spent on the show. You have outperformed what you thought you are capable off, and today what you have done… you are bada**.”

We see contestants at the back including Munawar, Anjali and Prince as they clap for Poonam and agreed with what he said. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut saves Poonam Pandey; EVICTS Ali Mercchant as he failed to entertain audience

Karan added, "Poonam aap haar kar nahi ja rahi hai… aap yaha se lad ke, bhid ke ja rahi hain.. aap ko yaha se kisi ne nikala nahi hai.. aap lad ke, apne ko prove kar ke… ek standing ovation le ke yaha se ja rahi hain..” (You are not leaving the show after losing. You have fought and proved yourself. You aren’t leaving after facing defeat in the show. You are leaving after receiving a standing ovation…"

Earlier, Ali Mercchant's journey on 'Lock Upp' ended on the show after Poonam Pandey was saved by the actress-host Kangana Ranaut, who claimed that the latter has given some internet-breaking moments in the show and deserved to stay. Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde reveals having sex with designer; Kangana Ranaut says 'sexual exploitation is real'

(With IANS inputs)