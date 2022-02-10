If you liked Too Hot To Handle S3, here are 5 dating shows you must watch

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH 5 dating shows you must watch

Whether you like to admit it or not, we all have at some point of time in our lives seen a dating reality TV show and enjoyed the guilty pleasure from it. Dating shows are not only entertaining but sometimes they can also end up providing us with a new and fresh perspective towards our Love life as well. We have curated a list of five love shows across Voot Select and Netflix India that will inject love, romance, and loads of entertainment into your life.

1. Love Island USA Season 3 – Voot Select

Love Island involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa on a tropical island, constantly under video surveillance. The islanders are on the lookout for romance but as we all know the road to love is full of obstacles and surprises and the islanders must choose their partners wisely while also trying to win the hearts of the public to win the show. Love island is fully packed with entertainment and surprises, perfect for your weekend.

2. Temptation Island USA Season 2 - Voot Select

A reboot of the popular 2001 reality series where Couples travel to a tropical paradise where they decide if they're ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. Get Love Lessons and celebrate Valentine’s Day with contestants of the most tantalizing dating show as Temptation Island USA Season 2 releases on 14th February 2022 only on Voot Select.

3. Too Hot To Handle - Netflix

The show follows 14 single people unable to form long-term relationships, the show is hosted by a virtual assistant “Lana”. The contestants are placed together in a house for four weeks where they attempt to have a meaningful connection while being forbidden to have any sexual contact. If they break the rules, money is taken out of the $100,000 prize. The show is very fun to watch as contestants go against each other to win the show while restraining themselves to have sexual contact with the person they like.

4. The Future Diary - Netflix

The show revolves around a man and a woman who come across a mysterious diary that foretells them falling in love, though they are complete strangers to each other. There are several tasks set up by the show’s team that must be performed by the two of them. The show is very different in its format from all the other Dating Reality shows and acts as a breath of fresh air. The show has a charm to it, as the couple seems very real and nervous at times, just like how people should feel when they meet someone new. A perfect show to watch if you want to take a break from the high-on-life dating reality shows and watch something light-hearted and soothing.

5. Indian Matchmaking – Netflix

The show revolves around the concept of arranged marriage. The show follows Sima Taparia, a professional matchmaker, as she jets around the world, quizzing clients on their preferences, handing them information and data of potentially compatible mates, and finally introducing them. The show takes a completely different take on Reality dating shows as the two of them have been selected for each other beforehand. It is very enjoyable to watch the two of them meeting each other and see how love blossoms between them.