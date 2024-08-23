Kalki 2898 AD to Raayan: New films and web shows to watch this weekend on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New OTT releases of this weekend

Are you also looking to watch something new this weekend? Several films and web shows are releasing on OTT this Friday, August 23. All OTT platforms are packed with new releases, which cater to a number of different audiences. Whether you love science fiction, action thriller or light-hearted comedy content, there is plenty to explore. Take a look at the list of new films and web shows released on August 23.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest theatrical release of 2024 and is now all set to land on OTT. In the blockbuster film, Kamal Haasan is seen playing the lead antagonist and Disha Patani as the supporting villain. The film will arrive on Netflix on August 23 in Hindi and on Prime Video in other regional languages on the same date.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Urfi Javed's OTT debut, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, has premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 23. The series follows Urfi's life, her interactions with the paps, her family life including her sisters and more. It has a total of nine episodes.

Raayan

Dhanush's latest directorial Raayan also stars SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Dushara Vijayan and Prakash Raj in key roles and has premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It is available in Hindi Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Frog

Starring Kim Yoon-Seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Go Min-si and Lee Jung-Eun in the lead roles, The Frog is a suspense thriller revolving around the story of people whose peaceful lives are upended and thrown into uncontrollable incidents due to a mysterious guest who arrives in the middle of summer. It is available on Netflix from August 23.

Tikdam

Starring Amit Sial, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aarohi Saud and Arisht Jain in pivotal roles, the family drama flick premiered on JioCinema on August 23, 2024. Tikdam tells the heartwarming story of family, love, and hope.

Pachinko Season 2

Apple TV's much-anticipated second season of the historical drama Pachinko is back. The series, which is based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name, revolves around the lives of a Korean family from 1915 to 1989.