Kalamkaval OTT release on Sony LIV: Release date, languages and box office Mammootty and Vinayakan’s crime thriller Kalamkaval is set for its OTT release on Sony LIV. Here’s the release date, streaming languages, cast details and box office numbers.

There's good news for fans of Mammootty and Vinayakan, as their highly anticipated film Kalamkaval is set to hit digital screens this Friday, January 16, 2026. The film, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, was initially released in theatres on December 5, 2025. Those who missed the crime thriller on the big screen will now be able to stream it on the OTT platform Sony LIV.

The Malayalam film received praise from critics and fans alike for its gripping storyline and intense performances. It holds an impressive IMDb rating of 7.6. Interestingly, Kalamkaval will be available in multiple languages, allowing audiences across India to experience the thriller in their preferred tongue. Here’s a look at the languages in which you can watch the film.

In how many languages can you stream Kalamkaval online?

The Malayalam film Kalamkaval can be streamed in the following languages:

Tamil

Hindi

Telugu

Malayalam (AD)

The film will also have English subtitles. Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ SONYLIV)Screengrab taken from SonyLiv streaming platform.

Kalamkaval cast and production details

Apart from Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Vinayakan, the film features Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Menon, and Jibin Gopinath in lead roles. The film is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany.

Kalamkaval trailer

If you want to know more about the film's plot and storyline, watch the official trailer of Kalamkaval below:

Kalamkaval box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the crime thriller Kalamkaval opened with Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office. The film saw slight growth over the weekend, earning Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. However, it experienced a dip on the first Monday, collecting Rs 2.9 crore. Within seventeen days, Kalamkaval amassed Rs 35.75 crore in India and Rs 80.4 crore at the worldwide box office.

