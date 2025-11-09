IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 release date, time, and streaming platform The horror deepens in Derry as episode 3 of IT: Welcome to Derry drops this week. Streaming on JioHotstar in India, the new chapter promises more chilling secrets and twisted revelations from the cursed town.

Actors Jovan Adepo and James Remar's psychological horror series, IT: Welcome to Derry, has been receiving a positive response from viewers ever since it premiered on October 26, 2025, on HBO Max (JioHotstar in India).

Created by Jason Fuchs, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti, the series is set in 1962 in Derry, Maine, where a couple moves with their young son. Soon after their arrival, a young boy disappears, and a series of disturbing events starts to unfold in the town.

So far, two episodes of this psychological horror series have been released, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes. Read further to know when IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 is releasing.

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 release date and time

The third episode of IT: Welcome to Derry will premiere on HBO Max on November 9, 2025, at 9 PM ET. On JioHotstar, new episodes are released every Monday at 6:31 AM.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of 'IT: Welcome To Derry' episode 3 release date and time from JioHotstar.

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale episode

It must be noted that the subsequent episodes of the eight-episode season will continue to stream on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, December 14, 2025.

IT: Welcome to Derry: Trailer

The makers dropped the official trailer of IT: Welcome to Derry on September 23, 2025, with the description that reads, "You were never meant to leave. #ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 26 on HBO Max." The trailer video received more than 13 million views so far.

IT: Welcome to Derry: Cast

The star cast of this horror thriller series includes Chris Chalk, Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, Bill Skarsgard, Rudy Mancuso, Blake Cameron James, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Arian S Cartaya and Clara Stack.

