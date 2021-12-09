Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK OBEROI Inside Edge 3: 5 reasons web series will leave you at the edge of your seat

The much-anticipated web series Inside Edge made a comeback on the screens after a long halt of 2 years. Since Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for the upcoming season, it created ripples of elation and eagerness amongst the franchise fans and had their curiosity piqued as everyone waited for the mystery to unravel and wanted to know what unfolds next in the series. Now, with the wait finally over, the series has been receiving rave reviews and audience love and appreciation. Here are 5 reasons which will get you hooked to Inside Edge 3, so brace yourselves!

Cast and performances: The powerful trio of the cold-hearted Bhaisaab (Aamir Bashir), the suave thug Vikrant (Vivek Oberoi) and the master schemer Zarina (Richa Chadha) are back and surely with a bang. The performances by these actors have left the audiences stumped with their evil yet devilish roles. Along with these three, Sapna Pabbi has managed to grab eyeballs with her meatier role as Bhaisaab’s daughter Mantra who is out there to fulfil her own agenda and Amit Sial’s character, Devender, plays an integral part in unravelling the mystery in the new season as it is getting trickier than ever before.

Plot, twist and turns gets murkier: This season promises bolder, murkier and darker secrets coming out in the open, continuing the excitement of the previous seasons and taking the viewer’s curiosity to newer heights. The stakes are higher and the rivalry between the two estranged half-brothers gets darker with their hunger for power growing immensely.



Indo-Pak cricket fever and rivalry: The first two seasons surfaced around the Power Play League and this season things are getting intense and bigger and better than ever before as the Pakistan-India series is about to take place after 13 years. The series brings in the thrill and excitement of Indo-Pak on-field rivalry, dirty politics, religion and much more potent topics under the sun. With this India-Pakistan series, it brings back the nostalgia of the 90s that is sure to make every cricket lover live through the highs and lows of the sport’s greatest rivalry.

Time Travel to the Past: The intensity goes a notch-up as we time travel to the past lives of these primary characters and that will definitely piques audiences' interests as new twists and turns unravel from our favourite evil characters and their pasts, making them the people who they are and how they become what they have become. The gritty flashbacks and past, makes the plot stronger and keeps us engaged. The new season is melodramatic, fierce and is surely going to keep you glued to the edge of your seat.

Strong female characters: Richa Chadha and Sapna Pabbi’s characters have managed to pull off all strings and set a strong foot in this predominantly male-dominated sport, that comes with a whole lot of politics. Their characters are bold, ambitious and independent and nothing can stop them from achieving once they set their heads to it. They have done enormously well and have received immense love and appreciation from fans for pulling off such kick-ass female characters.