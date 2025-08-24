Hostage ending explained: Who dies, who survives and what’s next in Netflix thriller? Hostage on Netflix ends with shocking twists, loss, and survival. Here’s the full ending explained and what could come next for the thriller series.

Most of Netflix's originals are loved for their different content. One such series was Hostage. The five-episode political thriller, based around British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, played by Suranne Jones, was received well by the audience.

Hostage hit the OTT giant on August 21 and the show is currently trending in the fifth spot on Netflix India. Let's know about the show in detail.

Hostage makers and cast

Hostage is created and written by Matt Charman. The political thriller features Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton (British Prime Minister), Julie Delpy as Vivienne Toussaint (French president), Corey Mylchreest as Matheo Lewis, James Cosmo as Max, Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adomako, Ashley Thomas as Dr Alex Anderson, Martin McCann as John Shagan and Jehnny Beth as Adrienne Pelletier.

Hostage plot summary

The show revolves around British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, whose husband gets kidnapped. On the other hand, the French president is also being blackmailed by someone. Things turn interesting when they join forces to eliminate the common enemy.

Hostage ending explained: The final twist

Both women decide not to give up, not wanting to be perceived as weak leaders, as Toussaint works to save her career and Dalton fights to save her husband's life. In order to put on a united front and help each other find their hidden foes, they jointly create a cover story.

General Livingston (Mark Lewis Jones), who was once regarded as a trusted officer, is revealed to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping and extortion scheme when Toussaint is ultimately killed in a blast at 10 Downing Street. He supported the militants attached to soldiers she had left behind in Belize during the Gautamalian invasion because he believed Dalton was too weak to lead. In addition to saving Dalton's husband, his collapse guarantees her tenure as prime minister.

Will there be a Hostage season 2 on Netflix?

With the tragic death of one of the main characters and the revelation of Livingston's villainy, the ending delivers a heartbreakingly powerful wallop. There can be a second season because Jones lived through the bombing and Livingston's attempt to get rid of her while maintaining her reputation.

