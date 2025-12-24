Why Home Alone remains a Christmas favourite and where to watch it in India As Christmas week begins, Home Alone returns as the ultimate family watch. From Kevin’s chaos to classic comedy, here’s where to stream the festive favourite in India.

New Delhi:

India is a land of festivals and the last family time of the year, is here. The weekend of Christmas and New Years is round the corner and while people are returning home, groceries are being vigorously bought, fireplace are running till late, let's have a look at one of the best Christmas movies, Home Alone.

The story of Home Alone revolves around eight-year-old mischievous Kevin McAllister, who has been left alone at home. He can do whatever he wants. He can eat a whole tub of ice cream, the entire cake is his. He can sprawl out on his parents' big bed, while the family is away on vacation, some people see an opportunity. And that's when the real fun begins.

Home Alone story: Kevin McAllister and the burglars

Two burglars, Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), who have their eyes on the house, enter Kevin's den. The eight-year-old has to protect his house from the thieves, and thus begins the story of the burglars and Kevin, as the audience is taken on a roller coaster ride.

This clever film about Kevin, Home Alone, directed by Chris Columbus, was released in India in 1991, having originally premiered in 1990. The screenplay was written by John Hughes.

Home Alone OTT: Where to watch the Christmas movie in India

If you are also interested in having a good time with family, you should watch this fun movie on Jio Hotstar. The 103-minute comedy film showcases the amazing acting ability of eight-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin and the legacy of Home Alone

The success of Macaulay Culkin and Home Alone resulted in several sequels. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), Home Alone 3 (1997), Home Alone 4 (2002), The Holiday Heist (2012), and in 2021, Home Sweet Home Alone was released. It's likely that more such films will be made in the future.

Obviously, actor Macaulay Culkin has grown older and is now playing characters appropriate to his age, so he's not the protagonist in every sequel. But the first two films boosted his career and the film's success. The original Home Alone is the second highest-grossing film in the comedy genre at the box office.

The film was nominated for two Oscars and won 11 other awards.

