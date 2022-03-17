From Shimmy to Kaali Peeli Tales, here’s a couple of shows and short films to watch on Holi weekend

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON MINI TV Shimmy and Kaali Peeli Tales

The festival of colours, Holi, is here and along with it is the long weekend! So, get ready to have fun and add more colours of joy into your life. If you don't intend on stepping out in crowded arenas, we’ve got you covered! Ring in the celebrations with your loved ones by streaming the diverse content library on Amazon miniTV. Check out these five of the very best offerings that you can sit back with your family and binge on the joyous occasion.

Shimmy

Directed by Disha Rindani and starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, Shimmy bagged a host of nominations at the prestigious Critics Choice Awards. This is a beautiful story, narrated and performed with utmost innocence and sincerity that has gone on to touch many hearts, of audiences and critics alike. The short film is a powerful yet sensitive narrative that revolves around the relationship between a single dad and his teenage daughter. A story that is emotional and full of affection, it’s the realistic portrayal of emotions that makes Shimmy a standout short film and one you should not miss.

Uljhe Hue

Here’s a romantic short film that will leave you smiling right from start to the very end. Uljhe Hue stars new-age sensations Sanjana Sanghi and Abhay Verma and explores the tricky world of new-age dating. The duo strikes a chord with their charm, goofy smiles, and innocence. Short, sweet and light-hearted, the movie has all the cute and innocent elements of love embedded in its narrative that will definitely make you cherish the fond memories with your beloved and give you the warm fuzzy feeling of love!

Kaali Peeli Tales

Kaali Peeli Tales is a collection of six stories by Adeeb Rais that attempt to examine modern day relationships with Mumbai as the backdrop. As the name suggests, each of the stories have a moment in a black and yellow cab or a ‘kaali-peeli’ that is synonymous with travel in the City of Dreams. Directed by Adeeb Rais, the anthology series was the very first of its kind on Amazon miniTV and features popular actors like Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Soni Razdan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi and Hussain Dalal.

Crushed

Crushed is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that revolves around two sidekicks named Aadhya Mathur and Samvidhan Sharma. The series features an ensemble cast that includes talented actors like Rudraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Urvi Singh, Naman Jain, Arjun Deswal, and Anupriya Caroli. Crushed showcases the very sweet and lovely moments one goes through when they’re crushing on someone for the very first time. With each one of us have gone through the same, watching this story will take absolutely no time to bring a smile to our face.

Yatri Kripya Dhyaan De

If you’re looking for a thrilling storyline and gripping narrative, then this short film better be on your must-watch list. Earning rave reviews from all corners, Yatri Kripya Dhan De, directed by Abhinav Sen packed in a solid punch in every department be it the direction, its storytelling or stellar performances by the Shaheer Sheikh and Shweta Basu Prasad. It is the story of Sumit (played by Shaheer Sheikh), a charming man in his 30’s, who is driving home in his new car. On his way, he meets Nandita (played by Shweta Basu Prasad), a hitchhiker. They get talking in the car and Nandita tells him the story about her haunted house. Replete with twists and turns, what unfolds is a series of horrific and surprising events that will keep you at the edge of your seat.