Skip the scares: 7 non-horror OTT picks for a cosy Halloween weekend

Halloween weekend doesn't have to mean ghosts and gore. If you'd rather laugh, dream or fall in love, here are 7 non-horror OTT picks — from The Bear and Heartstopper to Loki and Enola Holmes — perfect for a warm, cosy night in.

Halloween weekend is a festival of fear and thrills, and if you're a non-horror enthusiast, OTT platforms have several options for you. Several full-of-life and light-hearted romantic films and web series are available on OTT platforms.

If you'd rather skip the scares this Halloween, there's still plenty to stream. From heartfelt comedies to fantasy adventures, here are ten non-horror titles to enjoy across OTT platforms this spooky season.

The best non-horror OTT shows and films for a cosy night

1. Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Join Sherlock's brilliant sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown, as she solves cases in Victorian-era London with quick wit, bravery, and a bit of rebellion.

2. The Bear (JioHotstar)

A frenetic kitchen-sink dramedy set in Chicago, serving up tension and tenderness rather than terror.

3. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

A sunny coming-of-age tale of love, family, and growing up is just the antidote to dark Halloween nights.

4. Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

A music-fuelled drama that captures the highs and heartbreaks of fame with infectious 70s energy.

5. Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Swap the cobwebs for couture with this light-hearted escape into Parisian life, full of humour, friendship, and fashion.

6. Heartstopper (Netflix)

A tender coming-of-age romance that celebrates love, identity, and friendship, wholesome viewing for a cosy night in.

7. Loki (JioHotstar)

Step into the multiverse with Marvel’s trickster god. Packed with time-bending twists and humour, it’s thrilling without being terrifying.

