Good Bad Ugly OTT release date: Here's where to watch Ajith Kumar's action thriller Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film 'Good Bad Ugly' is set to release on OTT this month. Know when and where you can watch this film.

Tamil superstar and Padma Bhushan recipient Ajith Kumar's starrer Good Bad Ugly, which was released on the big screens worldwide on April 10, 2025, is gearing up for its digital debut this month. The Tamil-language film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, stars Trisha Krishnan, Ajith Kumar and Simran in the lead roles. Read further to know when and where you can catch this film online.

Where to watch Good Bad Ugly on OTT?

Those who couldn't watch this action thriller in theatres can watch it on the digital screens as the makers of the film have announced the Good Bad Ugly OTT release date on Saturday. Taking to the Instagram handle, the OTT giant shared a poster and announced that Ajith Kumar's starrer will be made available to watch on Netflix.

Good Bad Ugly OTT release date

On Saturday, the Instagram handle of online video streaming platform Netflix shared a post announcing that Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly will be available to stream from May 8. The caption of the post reads, 'He’s done being good. Now he’s going to be bad and things are about to get ugly Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam'.

It is worth noting that the film will be able to stream in five languages that including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The post has garnered thousands of likes ever since it was posted. Fans have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, 'The best news of the day.' Another Instagram user commented, 'The OG thala is coming'.

Reportedly, the movie is made on an overall budget of Rs 270-300 crore. However, makers have not made any announcement regarding the budget of the film. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's starrer Good Bad Ugly has earned Rs 245 crore worldwide. For the unversed, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Elred Kumar Santhanam under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

