Fleabag to How I Met Your Father, 5 shows millennial and Gen Z generation will find relatable

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shows for millenials and Gen-z

The new generation is that of self-care and nourishment. They know how to tackle problems while also making peace a priority. From work to social life and families to their partners, there’s so much that they juggle and yet keep the balance at par. If you’re looking out for shows that are familiar with the life of Gen Z & Millennials, here are our top picks across various streaming platforms.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens S1-2 - Comedy Central India (Monday - Friday, 10:00pm)



Awkwafina is Nora from Queens follows a “20-something woman in Queens who strives for a larger-than-life existence”. Awkwafina plays a fictionalized version of herself, Nora Lum, who attempts to find her own definition of adulthood as she struggles to hold down a job and navigates life with help from her father and grandmother. This show airs on Comedy Central India, Mondays to Fridays at 10pm and is something every teenage girl will relate to.

Fleabag – Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag is a comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to coe with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy. A dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying to cope with tragedy.

Jane The Virgin – Netflix



A young, devout Catholic woman discovers that she was accidentally artificially inseminated. Jane is a religious young Latina who is a waitress in a hotel in Miami. Her life takes a big turn for the unexpected when her doctor (Dr. Luisa Alver) mistakenly artificially inseminates her during her checkup. Watch this hilarious saga only on Netflix.

How I Met Your Father – Disney+Hotstar



The spin-off of the famous How I Met Your Mother, this series features Hilary Duff narrating the story of how she met her husband and the father of her kids. The series is set in New York City and is growing popular amongst Gen Z & millennials.

Gullak – SonyLIV



Set in quaint by-lanes in the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family which every Indian will relate to. The series features Vaibhav Raj Gupta and is streaming on SonyLIV.