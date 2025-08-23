Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie hits OTT, here’s where to watch online Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie has finally arrived on OTT. Here’s where you can watch it online and the expected Apple TV+ streaming date.

Brad Pitt's racing drama film F1: The Movie was released in theatres on June 27. The film has grossed around Rs 4,800 crore worldwide. After its immense success in theatres, the audience is eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

The film has now hit OTT, but there's a twist. The movie is currently available for rental basis.

Where to watch F1: The Movie online

Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video from August 22. You can watch it comfortably at home after making a small payment.

Apart from this, it is expected that Apple TV Plus will start streaming the film sometime between late September and early October. However, the exact premiere date has not been decided yet.

F1: The Movie plot and story

The film tells the story of Sunny Hayes, who was once a famous Formula 1 driver. But his career comes to a halt due to a terrible injury in the 1990s, but decades later Hayes returns to the circuit with a struggling team to help a struggling team overcome difficulties. Brad was loved and appreciated as Hayes.

F1: The Movie cast and makers

The film features a supporting cast such as Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Further adding to its credibility and authenticity, the project is produced by the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, ensuring that the racing scenes will be extremely entertaining and realistic.

F1: The Movie budget and box office

F1: The Movie, which brings together Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, is a big success for Apple Original Films in the theatre space. That too, when the company has faced constant disappointments at the big-budget box office.

F1: The Movie was made with a budget of Rs 20 to 30 crores. Making a huge profit, the film earned Rs 4,800 crore. The Hollywood film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

