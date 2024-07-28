'Dayan bhi saat ghar chod ke...,' media grills Kritika, Armaan Malik inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still of Kritika and Armaan Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently in its final stage. Recently during Weekend Ka Vaar, host Anil Kapoor made it clear that this is the last week of Weekend Ka Vaar and the finale of the show is to be held next Friday. This time there was a double eviction in the show and two contestants were evicted from the house. First Shivani Kumari and then Vishal Pandey were shown out of the show. Now Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Ranveer Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Maqbool and Naezy are left in the house. Recently, Bigg Boss welcomed the media into the house, who asked sharp questions to the contestants, especially Kritika and Armaan Malik.

Media professional's enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Jio Cinema has shared the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on its social media handle Instagram. In this, many questions were asked to Armaan and Kritika about their personal life. First of all, Armaan is asked what should the audience call this relationship. After this, Armaan says that there are some relationships which do not have names. Then another media professional asks that cheating is a choice. In such a situation, Armaan says that if it was a choice, I would have left her (Payal, his first wife). A woman says that it would be better if you did not teach the lesson of morality. He then goes further and says that both of them are kept. Then, the female media professional kept the Bigg Boss contestant on his toes and said that Payal is not an item, that needs to be kept.

The media's anger erupted on Kritika

After this, Kritika was asked if first of all, she took advantage of Payal's helplessness. In response to this, Kritika says that she believes that she fell in love and that anyone can fall in love. Later the reporter was seen telling her that best friends don't do that. She even said, 'dayan bhi saat ghar chod ke vaar karti hai, apne toh apni best friend ka hi ghar tod dia.' With this latest promo, it seems like the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is filled with high-voltage drama.

