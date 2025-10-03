Top Cillian Murphy films and shows you should stream now From Peaky Blinders to Oppenheimer, here are the top Cillian Murphy films and shows, ranked with IMDb ratings and streaming details.

New Delhi:

Cillian Murphy is one of the finest actors in the entertaiment industry. His striking looks, strong dedication to acting, and talent for bringing complex characters to life with real emotional depth have won the hearts of both audiences and critics.

He has appeared in several critically acclaimed films and TV shows throughout his career. Let’s take a look at some of his highest-rated films and shows here.

Cillian Murphy films and shows: His finest roles

1. Steve (2025): A comedy drama with depth

The most anticipated comedy drama film 'Steve' has finally hit the OTT this Friday, October 3, 2025. Directed by Tim Mielants and written by Max Porter, the film features Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman and Jay Lycurgo in the lead roles.

It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 and was nominated in the Platform competition at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

2. Peaky Blinders: The iconic Thomas Shelby

Cillian Murphy’s hit show Peaky Blinders is a gangster period drama with a dedicated fanbase due to its engaging storytelling. The television series is available on Netflix and has received widespread acclaim, particularly for Cillian Murphy’s performance. In this series, Cillian plays the role of Thomas Shelby.

3. The Dark Knight: A legendary superhero thriller

The superhero action thriller film 'The Dark Knight' is one of the most loved movies of Cillian Murphy. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film features Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman and others in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 9.1, the film is available to stream on platforms like Prime Video and JioHotstar.

4. Oppenheimer (2023): Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer

The 2023 film 'Oppenheimer' is a docudrama film directed by Christopher Nolan featuring Cillian Murphy in the role of J Robert Oppenheimer. The film received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performance delivered by the actors.

Besides Cillian, the film stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Scott Grimes and others in the lead roles. For the unversed the film can be streamed on Prime Video.

5. 28 Days Later (2002): A cult horror classic

The science fiction horror film '28 Days Later' was released in 2002 and features Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris and Christopher Eccleston in the lead roles. The film recieved widespread praised upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 7.5. For the unversed, the film is available on Prime Video.

