Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feeling for Falaq Naaz | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Falaq Naaz & Avinash Sachdev

Without romance in the Bigg Boss house, there never has been a season. The second season of its OTT spin-off kickstarted with lots of drama and ugly fights and what appeared to be missing was a pinch of courtship and fling.

Without Jad Hadid threatening to quit the show to Avinash Sachdev confessing his feelings to Falaq Naaz, there’s a lot of drama to be unveiled in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Having spent sweet moments with fellow contestant, Falaq Naaz ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house, Avinash Sachdev finally his feelings for her.

Falaq looked quite taken aback by the revelation and asked if he has shared anything about his feelings with Jiya or Jad. Avinash declines, adding they have no idea he is about to make the confession. But Avinash admits they’ve told him he looks good with Falaq and that their bond appears organic.

Avinash emphasized that he doesn’t expect any answer from her. He is of a belief that since he developed feelings in the house, he must also express them during his time on the show. He said being unaware of the day he might suddenly get evicted and that he didn’t want to regret not telling her later.

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid have been teasing and rooting for the duo for quite some time. She explains how people around him have been noticing their connection and predicted that they might end up together. Jiya expresses she’s glad that Avinash finally realized his feelings and spoke to Falaq about it.

Following his spat with Bebika Dhruve and Pooja Bhatt during the last episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Jad announced his intent to leave the Bigg Boss house. Claiming that fellow housemates keep bringing up his wrongdoings, despite his apologies, Jad admitted that he feels extremely upset over the past week. Opening to Jiya Shankar, the model revealed that he had never felt so irritated and angry in his life.

Latest Web Series News