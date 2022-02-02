Follow us on Image Source : PR Bestseller to The Fame Game, 5 upcoming series that boasts of ensemble cast

Gone are the days when the audience was only focused and involved in the main character’s story. With the rise of the ensemble cast in a series, the days of being invested in only the main character are gone. An ensemble cast ensures that the audiences can relate to at least one character (Be it Guddu Bhaiya or Munna). They also help an audience become invested in the series' storylines, as the characters' lives are often interconnected and the action of one can affect many others. The streaming services, too, have seen a rise in series with an ensemble cast. So, we list down four shows releasing in the month of February that boast of a phenomenal ensemble cast.

Bestseller

Amazon Original Series Bestseller, an upcoming psychological thriller will stream on Prime Video starting 18th February. It is a nail-biting, new-age suspense drama thriller that weaves a world where every action has multiple meanings. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni. When the lives of two strangers suddenly collide, their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal, Bestseller is produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production LLP.

The Great Indian Murder

The web series based on Vikas Swarup’s investigative thriller novel, ‘Six Suspects’, The Great Indian Murder will be available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 04, 2022. The series stars Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi, who are on a mission to investigate the death of a minister’s (Ashutosh Rana) son. The high-profile case involves six suspects including a waiter (Shashank Arora), and a man who thinks of himself as the Mahatma of today, played by Raghubir Yadav. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this murder mystery boasts of a talented and versatile ensemble cast.

The Fame Game

Available to stream on February 25 on Netflix, The Fame Game is a family drama that marks the digital debut of Madhuri Dixit. Along with the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ of Bollywood, the ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in prominent roles. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Madhuri plays the role of Bollywood icon Anamika Anand in the series.

Raktaanchal 2

After the impactful Season 1, the MX Player series Raktaanchal is back with its season 2. The new season focuses on the politics of electing the new Chief Minister, and how that throws the political landscape into a spin. The nine-episode series, which is set in UP, is dominated by the politically powerful and underground crime lords, who run the politics of this area, boasts an ensemble cast including Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma.