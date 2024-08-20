Ananya Pandey starrer 'Call Me Bae' trailer is a colourful ride of emotions and independence | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Pandey starrer 'Call Me Bae' trailer is OUT

the entertaining trailer of Ananya Pandey starrer Call Me Bae has been released by Amazon Prime Video. Chronicling Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary’s journey of going from Heiress to Hustler, the series offers a heart-warming and lighthearted narrative, showcasing the challenges Bae faces in her attempt to find a way to live life on her own terms.

Call Me Bae trailer is out now!

The trailer for Call Me Bae opens with a glimpse at Bae's opulent life of affluence in New Delhi. However, her glittering world comes crashing down when she is abandoned by her family, and the action changes to the crowded streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself. Upbeat music sets the tone as viewers follow Bae's struggles to adjust to her new environment, from navigating public transportation to her hard life as a journalist in Mumbai. Along the way, she makes unexpected friendships and alliances while overcoming the numerous hurdles placed before her, enjoying the day with her distinct blend of wit and humour. The trailer, which is peppered with hilarious and engaging moments, makes viewers excited to see Bae's inspiring metamorphosis.

Watch the trailer here:

Makers, cast and release date of Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae marks the series debut of Ananya Panday as Bae and features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. Call Me Bae, a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is created by Ishita Moitra. The eight-episode series is directed by Collin D'Cunha. Executive producers include Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Call Me Bae will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 6, 2024.