Alien: Earth episode 8 recap and ending; will there be a season 2? Alien: Earth finale leaves fans stunned as Wendy claims power. Here’s the episode 8 recap, ending explained, and what we know about season 2 chances.

New Delhi:

Alien: Earth episode 8, titled 'The Real Monsters', has been released on Jio Hotstar. The episode serves as a pivotal conclusion to the season, marking a significant shift in power dynamics and setting the stage for potential future developments.

While the limited series might have come to an end, it seems like the makers have a season 2 in mind. Read further to know how Sydney Chandler's series ended.

Alien: Earth episode 8 written update and recap

The episode centres around Wendy (Sydney Chandler), who fully embraces her hybrid identity and takes control of Neverland Island. After being imprisoned by Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), Wendy uses her abilities to disable the island's systems, freeing her fellow hybrids and asserting dominance over both human and alien forces. She commands the xenomorphs telepathically and confronts Kavalier, who has lost his grip on power. The episode concludes with Wendy's declaration: 'Now we rule,' signaling a new era under hybrid leadership.

Alien: Earth cast and characters

Wendy played by Sydney Chandler

Hermit played by Alex Lawther

Kirsh played by Timothy Olyphant

Dame Sylvia played by Essie Davis

Morrow played by Babou Ceesay

Boy Kavalier played by Samuel Blenkin

Alien: Earth makers and production team

Alien: Earth is created by Noah Hawley. While he's also the showrunner, the show is produced by Noah, too, along with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Dana Gonzales, Joseph E Iberti and Clayton Krueger. Cinematography was handled by Dana Gonzales, David Franco, Bella Gonzales and Colin Watkinson, while Jeff Russo dealt with his music.

Alien: Earth season 2 – will it happen?

Following the dramatic finale, creator Noah Hawley has confirmed ongoing discussions for a second season. While not officially greenlit, the show's success and open-ended conclusion suggest a continuation is likely. The finale's cliffhanger, featuring the Eye Midge inhabiting Arthur Sylvia's body, leaves several narrative threads unresolved, indicating potential for further exploration of the Jio Hotstar series, Alien: Earth.

Also Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11: Did Belly choose Conrad in the finale?