Akshay Kumar's unfortunate failure 'Sarfira' will soon hit OTT | Deets Inside

Three movies of Akshay Kumar have been released this year and one of them has been a hit. The actor started the year with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, then came Sarfira and his last release was Khel Khel Mein. After the release in theatres, fans eagerly wait for the OTT release of films. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released on Netflix, now Sarfira is gearing up for its OTT release. Yes! You read that right, now the makers are fully ready to bring Sarfira, which proved to be a flop at the box office, on OTT. Let us know when this movie will streamed online.

When and where will Sarfira be released?

The year 2024 has been very bad for Akshay Kumar so far. The actor's three films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira and Khel Khel have been released in theaters and all three have flopped. Out of these, Sarfira has been in very bad shape. Akshay Kumar has announced the OTT release of Sarfira, which will be released on the silver screen on July 12, on his official Instagram handle.

Akshay has shared a video and told that this is the story of a person whose dream is to make every common man travel by air through cheap airlines. On this basis, Sarfira will be released on the famous OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on October 11. In such a situation, if you have not seen Sarfira yet, then in the coming time you can easily watch it online sitting at home.

Sarfira failed at the box office

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of South superstar Suriya's superhit film Soorarai Pottru. From the box office collection of Sarfira, it can be easily guessed that Akki's movie did not get the expected audience in the theatres and the net earning of the movie was only 22.13 crores. However, the original film Soorarai Pottru won the National Award and Suriya also bagged the Best Actor Male National Award for the same film.

