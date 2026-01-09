Akhanda 2 OTT release reactions: Did X users like Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film? Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film Akhanda 2 has been released on Netflix today and the X reactions are pouring in. Let's have a look at the social media reactions here.

New Delhi:

Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2, after its successful theatrical run, is now out non OTT platform, Netflix. The Telugu film was released in theaters on December 12, 2025. The film generated considerable buzz and received a not-so-decent response at the box office.

Now with the films' release on OTT giant, the response on social media was inevitable. Let's see what X users have to say about the movie.

X users react to Akhanda 2 movie

Seems like Akhanda 2 has been unable to impress the OTT audiences. An user took to his X account and wrote, 'While I was upset with Jana Nayagan release delay, watch Akhanda 2 on Netflix. A decent watch with few hiccups, I must say.' Another X post read, 'What is this film. Absolutely no-brainer!'

For the unversed, on January 7, the makers announced the OTT streaming date for Akhanda 2. The movie is streaming on Netflix from January 9 in Telugu, as well as in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Akhanda 2 budget and collection

Akhanda 2 collected Rs 123.5 crore at the worldwide box office. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore according to several reports. Now, it remains to be seen how well the film performs in terms of viewership on OTT.

It is significant to note that the first part of this film, Akhanda, is available on Jio Hotstar, but the second part is streaming on Netflix.

More deets about the film

According to the makers, Akhanda 2 is a Heartwarming journey, that links between childhood purity, the natural world and spiritual belief in order to seek progress.

The action-adventure film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, stars Nandamuri Balakrishna along with Harshaali Malhotra, Samyuktha, Saswata Chatterjee, Pragya Jaiswal and Tarun Khanna in important roles.

