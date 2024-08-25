After rocking the box office, 'Munjya' is now streaming on this OTT platform

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Munjya' is now streaming on this OTT platform

The horror comedy 'Munjya', released in June this year, was well received by the audience. Starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, the film was released in theatres on June 7, 2024. Made under the banner of Maddock Films, the film has received a very positive response from fans and critics, which is also reflected in the film's box office figures. Now there is good news for those viewers who were waiting for the OTT release of this film.

'Munjya' is once again ready to entertain the audience. This time the film has become available for streaming on OTT. After the film's success in theatres, Munjya is now ready to make a splash on OTT as well. The film is streaming on the giant OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from today, i.e. 25 August. The streaming giant shared this exciting news on social media and wrote, "You remembered Munjya, and he came running to find his Munni... All Munnis, please be careful. Watch Munjya now on Disney+Hotstar."

The film has achieved great success without any big face. On its success, actress Sharvari Wagh said during a conversation with Money Control that she feels very good to think that so many people came to the theatres to watch her film. During this, she also thanked the people for the love and praise she received. The actress further added that this was her second release and such a huge success for her in the initial phase has given her a lot of inspiration.

Let us tell you that 'Munjya' is a part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Supernatural Universe. The performances of both the lead actors, Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh, were highly appreciated in this film. This film takes this iconic horror comedy universe forward. This cinematic universe also includes the recently released film 'Stree 2', which also stars Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan from the film Bhediya.

Talking about the work front of both the actors, Sharvari appeared in 'Maharaj' and 'Veda' after Munjya. She will be seen with Alia Bhatt in YRF's 'Alpha'. This film will be a part of Yash Raj's spy universe. At the same time, Abhay Verma will be seen in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'.

