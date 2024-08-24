Shraddha Kapoor becomes second most-followed Indian on Instagram, beats Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Shraddha Kapoor has become the most-followed Bollywood actress.

After surpassing Narendra Modi in terms of followers on Instagram, Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor has now become the second most followed Indian on the platform. She crossed the followings of Priyanka Chopra Jonas to become the second most followed Indian handle after cricketer Virat Kohli. On August 24, 2024, at 3:30 pm PeeCee has 91.8 million followers on Instagram whereas Shraddha now has 91.9 million followers. It is believed that the success of her latest film Stree 2 has gained her more followers in recent days. If this trend continues she will become the only Indian after Virat to enter the 100 million followers club on Instagram.

Other most-followed Indian on Instagram

Virat Kohli continues to rule the list with over 270 million followers on his page. After Shraddha and Priyanka, PM Narendra Modi holds the fourth position with 91.3 million followers. Alia Bhatt is on the fifth spot with 85.2 million, followed by Katrina Kaif (80.4 million), Deepika Padukone (79.9 million), and Neha Kakkar (78.7 million).

However, it can be said Shraddha Kapoor is the highest-followed female and Bollywood celeb on the social media platform. While Salman Khan remains the most-followed Bollywood celeb on Instagram.

On the work front

Shraddha is currently enjoying the success of her latest horror comedy Stree 2. The film has surpassed Rs 300 crore mark in India in just 9 days of its theatrical release, making it one of the highest grossing Indian film of 2024. The film is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. She will next feature in Anurag Basu's directorial, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

