Aashram season 3 part 2 not S4! Here's everything you need to know about Bobby Deol's series Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming part of Bobby Deol's popular series Ashram. The makers released the trailer of Part 2 of Ashram 3, increasing the excitement of the audience. Read further to know everything about this upcoming series.

Bobby Deol's most hit and popular series Aashram is gearing up for the release of its new edition. The Animal actor will once again be seen in the role of Baba Nirala. While Aashram seasons 3 part one won the hearts of the people. Now Part 2 will be released soon. For the unversed, the second part of Season 3 will be seen revolving around Baba Nirala and Pammi Pehelwan. It also seems like one of the closest people of Baba Nirala will now turn against him.

The story will turn in the second part of season 3

In the trailer of Aashram 3 Part 2, it has been shown that Baba Nirala will once again be seen trapping people in the trap of blind devotion. At the same time, Pammi will now be in the mood to take her revenge and the special thing is that this time she will be seen giving a shock to Baba with a complete plan.

Bhopa will become the enemy of Baba Nirala

One of the strongest characters of the Aashram series is that of Bhopa. He is a friend of Baba Nirala, who plays an important role in running the ashram. In all the previous seasons, Bhopa Swami was seen standing as Baba Nirala's shield, but this will not happen in Part 2 of Season 3. It has become clear from the trailer that now Bhopa will also turn against Baba. Pammi will get close to Bhopa to take revenge for the injustice done to her and will work with him to shake the foundation of the ashram. It has become clear that this part will prove to be more interesting and will increase the feeling of revenge.

Cast of the Aashram series

Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar will be seen in the lead roles in Prakash Jha's Ashram 3 Part 2 series. Apart from this, actors like Chandan Roy, Tridha Choudhary, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajiv Siddhartha and Esha Gupta will also be seen in important roles. Aashram 3 Part 2 will release on MX Player, February 27 onwards.

