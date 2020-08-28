Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF YRF Museum in the works as part of banner's 50-year gala

Bollywood production powerhouse Yash Raj Films is set to have a museum as part of the 50-year celebration of the banner. The 50-year celebration of YRF will kickstart on the 88th birth anniversary of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27. The museum will be unveiled by YRF chairman and managing director, filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

"Adi is currently working on the blueprint of YRF Project 50 and there is definitely a huge plan to unveil the YRF Museum. It will give the general public the scope to soak in the legacy of YRF," a trade source said.

The source added: "If one has been to the massive studios in (the) US like the Fox Lot in Los Angeles, one could visit the museum that houses all the history, costumes, rare posters and pictures and videos that are displayed in a grand fashion. YRF Museum is being planned with that sort of a grand design."

"Given the rich history of YRF, the iconic films that the studio has given Indian audiences and how its films have shaped pop-culture of India, one can imagine that YRF Museum will truly relive the most defining moments in Hindi film history. There is so much never-seen-before history and nostalgia that fans of Indian cinema will be treated to, when this museum gets constructed," said the source, adding that it will take some time before work on the museum begins.

"The announcement is most definitely going to happen as a part of the 50th year celebrations because it has been Adi's dream to build a YRF Museum, but it will take some time to make the museum. So, it can end up taking a couple of years, too," the source said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage