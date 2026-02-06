Yash Raj Films clarifies Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 controversy after Delhi Police warning on fake rumours Recently, the Delhi Police issued a stern warning to those spreading false rumours. This was linked to the promotion of Mardaani 3. Now, YRF has clarified the matter.

New Delhi:

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Friday refuted allegations on social media linking viral reports of 'missing girls' in Delhi to the promotion of the film Mardaani 3. For the unversed, the controversy began after reports claimed a surge in the number of missing persons in Delhi during the first 15 days of 2026. Netizens alleged that these claims were a deliberate ploy to promote Mardaani 3, a film based on similar issues. Later, the Delhi Police also took to their X profile to share a stern warning against those who intent to start rumours. Now the production house, Yash Raj Films, has reacted to the viral claim.

YRF denies allegations

On Friday, YRF distanced itself from the allegations of paid promotion and denied any involvement in creating hype around the reports of missing girls in Delhi. When contacted by ANI, a YRF spokesperson responded to the controversy, saying, 'Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company built on the core principles of being ethical and transparent. We strongly refute the allegations being made on social media that the promotional campaign of Mardaani 3 has sensationalised such an issue. We have full faith in our authorities to bring out all the facts and truth at the right time.'

Delhi Police warns of action

Earlier, the Delhi Police refuted speculations about a surge in the number of missing girls in Delhi. 'After investigation, we have found that the discussion about the increase in the number of missing girls in Delhi is being promoted through paid promotion. Spreading panic for monetary gain will not be tolerated. We will take strict action against such people,' read their post.

Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said on Thursday that there has been no increase in reports of missing persons in the city compared to previous years.

Mardaani 3 collection

It is worth noting that Mardaani 3 is the third film in the Mardaani franchise. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Besides Rani Mukerji, it also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. As of the time of writing, the film has collected Rs 26.88 crore at the box office in eight days.

