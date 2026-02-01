When social media users got miffed with Chiranjeevi for saying grandsons continue 'legacy' As Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed twins on Saturday, Chiranjeevi's past statement about his desire for a grandson to carry on his legacy, is going viral online.

New Delhi:

Telugu superstar and Padma Vibhushan recipient Chiranjeevi shared a mega news on Saturday night as he revealed that Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed twins 3 years after the birth of their firstborn Klin Kaara.

Amid all this, netizens got reminded of an old statement of the veteran actor as he was able to upset social media users with it. Chiranjeevi's statement about his desire for a grandson to carry on his legacy sparked a controversy last year.

What is the whole matter?

Addressing a pre-release event for the upcoming Telugu movie Brahma Anandam in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi spoke about his personal life. 'When I am at home, I don't feel I am with my granddaughters. I am surrounded only by girls and looking at them, I feel as if I am in a ladies' hostel, and I am their warden.' he said.

The Telugu actor also spoke about his desire for his son, Telugu actor Ram Charan, to have a son as his second child. 'I told him: please have a boy this time, he will continue our legacy.'

Chiranjeevi's statement was slammed back then as social media users questioned the actor's logic behind making the statement. YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala also jumped into the matter as she said, 'I don’t know with what intention he made such a comment, but he should come out of this medieval thinking that only sons would be the successors of a family,' Shyamala said as she pointed out that the actor’s daughter-in-law and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni is a successful entrepreneur.

Chiranjeevi's wish is fulfilled now

However, the superstar's wish has finally been fulfilled on January 31 as it was him only who shared the good news with fans. 'With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been blessed with twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes, Chiranjeevi & Surekha,' read his X post.

Also Read: It's a boy and girl: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome twins 3 years after Klin Kaara's arrival