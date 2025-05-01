Virat Kohli's 'my best half' post on Anushka Sharma's birthday is heartwarming and how Former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, took to his Instagram account to post a love birthday wish for his wife and actress Anushka Sharma.

New Delhi:

The most awaited birthday wish for Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma is here. Her husband and former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, took to his Instagram account to post a heartwarming birthday post for his wife. The two can be seen twinning in white in the photo. But more than the picture, it's Virat's caption that is winning the internet.

What did Virat Kohli write for Anushka?

'To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love Anushka Sharma,' read Virat's caption.

With this post, Virat Kohli also ended his no-personal-posting streak. For the unversed, the Indian cricketer, for some unknown reason, did not post any personal photos after July 2024. However, at the time of the birth of his son Akaay, he shared a joint post with Anushka, but ever since, Virat has not uploaded any of his photos on Instagram. His profile mostly had ads being posted by his team until recently, when all the ads were deleted from his profile. It is significant to note that Virat didn't even post a single picture after the T20 WC win. But seems like the cricketer had to break this streak for his wife.

Virat and Anushka's love story

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in the year 2017. Both of them met during the shooting of an advertisement. After this, both of them became friends and their friendship turned into love. Both dated each other for almost four years and later both of them got married in 2017 in Italy. After their first kid's arrival, Anushka has been at a distance from acting. The couple is blessed with two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Also Read: Aditya Chopra’s heroine, who was targeted by Karan Johar, is married to most famous Indian athlete