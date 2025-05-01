Aditya Chopra’s heroine, who was targeted by Karan Johar, is married to most famous Indian athlete This Bollywood actress has delivered several blockbusters at the box office and has worked with prominent B-town celebrities in her acting career so far. She tied the knot with an Indian cricketer in 2017. Read further to know about her.

New Delhi:

This Bollywood actress has delivered several blockbusters at the box office and has worked with prominent B-town celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan among others, in her acting career so far. For the unversed, this actress is celebrating her 37th birthday today, May 1, 2025. Read further to know the name of the actress.

Who is this actress?

The actress we are talking about is none other than Anushka Sharma, who started her career with the romantic comedy film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra, it also features Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles.

When Karan Johar tried to sabotage Anushka's career

Having a break in the Hindi film industry and that too with one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is a dream for many. But surviving in the entertainment industry is not a piece of cake, as Anushka also witnessed challenges in her acting journey. In an old interview, Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar confessed that he tried to sabotage Anushka's career by suggesting War 2 director Aditya Chopra not to choose or cast Anushka in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He wanted Aditya to cast some other actress in the lead role. But at the 2016 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Indian filmmaker and film producer KJo openly accepted that he owed an apology to Anushka.

He mentioned that after watching Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's starrer Band Baaja Baaraat, he felt embarrassed that he would've ruined the graph of exceptional talent. The director praised her for her performance in the film. It is significant to note that it was Karan Johar who later cast Anushka Sharma as a lead in the 2016 romantic drama 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story

Talking about the love life of Sultan actor Anushka, she played the role of the love interest of a cricketer in the 2011 film Patiala House and real life too she tied the knot with her boyfriend and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The duo got married in a private ceremony in Italy.

She was last seen in a special appearance in Anvita Dutt's directorial Qala in 2022. The actress will next be seen in the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda 'Xpress, alongside Sammy Jonas Heaney, Renuka Shahane and Dibyendy Bhattacharya in the lead roles. The actress who has not been in the limelight for a while now has a combined net worth of Rs 1,300 crore with her husband, Virat Kohli.

