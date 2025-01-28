Vikrant Massey to play villain in Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's Don 3? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reportedly Vikrant Massey will play the villain in Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani's Don 3

Vikrant Massey's name has now been included in the list of Bollywood's best actors. The actor has proved his acting prowess in many great films like '12th Fail' and 'Death Of The Gunj'. However, now it seems like the actor has signed his first project as an antagonist. The actor who played the villain in the OTT film Sector 36 will now be seen in the role of a villain on the big screen. Reports suggest that Vikrant is going to play the villain in Farhan Akhtar's film 'Don 3'. Till now, the makers of this highly anticipated film have only confirmed Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

Vikrant Massey to play the villain in 'Don 3'

According to Zoom TV sources, Ranveer Singh is now going to face Vikrant Massey in 'Don 3'. Vikrant will play the role of a villain in the film. At the same time, the makers can also soon announce Vikrant Massey's entry in the film. Meanwhile, social media seemed pretty pleased with the entry of the 12th Fail actor in the Don franchise. It is significant to note that Vikrant and Ranveer have worked together in two films, Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. However, Vikrant has played a supporting role in both these films, but will now be seen in a lead role opposite Ranveer.

Fresh pair alert!

Let us tell you that Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey's film 'Don 3' is being directed by Farhan Akhtar. Talking about the heroine of the film, Kiara Advani will be seen paired with Ranveer Singh. This is the first time that both Sindhi actors will be seen together in a film.

Vikrant Massey was last seen in this film

Vikrant Massey was last seen in the film The Sabarmati Report. Earlier, he won the hearts of the people with his fierce acting in the Sector 36 series. Apart from this, his '12th Fail' was also a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film was based on a real-life story. In which the actor played the character of a boy from Bihar, who becomes an IPS officer despite all the challenges.

