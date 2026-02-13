Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari Bhatt granted interim bail by Supreme Court in multi-crore cheating case

New Delhi:

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt have got some relief. The couple, who were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in a multi-crore fraud case, have been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court stated that this case cannot be used to recover money. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government regarding the bail plea of Vikram Bhatt and his wife.

The court also directed that Vikram Bhatt and his wife be immediately released on interim bail upon furnishing a bail bond. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant passed the order on Friday and listed the matter for next hearing onThursday, February 19, 2026.

This is a developing story.

(Input by Bhagwan Prajapat from Udaipur)