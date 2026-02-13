Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receive fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang over police complaint

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty have once again been threatened by gangster Harry Boxer of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Both were threatened for filing a complaint with the police.

Addressing Ranveer Singh, the message said he had advised Rohit Shetty to approach the police and warned that "even your next seven generations will not be able to harm us."

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receive fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The threat claimed knowledge of where their managers live, their daily movements, and where their families reside, adding that they would begin targeting the managers one by one if they did not "mend their ways." Along with this, he also claimed responsibility for a recent firing linked to the seizure of Indian passports in Portugal.

Regarding the alleged audio threats reportedly issued by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Harry Boxer, the Mumbai Police are sticking to their official statement. A senior officer from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said that the source of this audio message is primarily the media.

The police have only received the audio through media channels, so whether it actually comes from a gang member will only be confirmed after a proper investigation.

Police to verify the audio message

The Mumbai Police have clarified that distinguishing between copycat criminals and genuine threats is extremely difficult. According to the police, many such fake audio messages can be easily created using AI. While social media and news outlets give these messages a platform to go viral, the police are aware of the circulating audio and have confirmed that it will be thoroughly investigated.

