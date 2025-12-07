Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari arrested for allegedly duping Rajasthan doctor of Rs 30 crore in IVF fraud case Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was arrested by the Udaipur police from Mumbai in connection with a Rs 30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was arrested by Udaipur police in Mumbai on Sunday in connection with a Rs 30 crore IVF cheating case filed in Rajasthan. According to Mumbai police officials, Rajasthan police will apply for transit remand for Vikram Bhatt in Bandra court on Monday.

Moreover, Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt and six others have been accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore. Two other people have already been arrested earlier in the same case.

According to officials, "Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of Rs 200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences."

(With PTI Inputs)

This is a developing story.