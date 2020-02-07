Vicky Kaushal to learn Krav Maga and Jujitsu for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal to be seen in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director again for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The prep for The Immortal Ashwatthama requires Vicky to learn a couple of skills and martial arts including Jujitsu and Krag Maga. Also, the actor will beef up for his character. He will gain weight and will likely weigh 110 to 115 kgs.

As per Bollywood Hungama report, Vicky Kaushal will be training in mixed martial arts, Israeli martial art Krag Maga and Japanese martial art, Jujitsu for The Immortal Ashwatthama. As he is already learning horse riding for Takht, for which he will start shooting in February, that will come in handy. Vicky will also learn archery, sword fighting and spear fighting for the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, The Immortal Ashwatthama will be extensively shot across the world including New Zealand, Namibia, Tokyo and Greenland. The film’s VFX will be done in the US.

For those unversed, Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya, the teacher of the Kauravas and Pandavas. He is considered one of the seven immortals or ‘chiranjivis’ in Hindu mythology, along with Hanuman, Parashurama, Rishi Vyasa, Vibhishana, King Bali, and Acharya Kripa. Ashwatthama was born with a jewel on his forehead that protected him from hunger, thirst and fatigue. In Mahabharata, he fought on the side of the Kauravas.

Talking about the character of Aswatthama, Aditya Dhar had told Mumbai Mirror that he is not perfect and that's what he love the most about him.“Ashwatthama is one of the most powerful and mysterious characters from the Mahabharata. Being Drona’s son, he is a brilliant warrior but also arrogant and egoistic because he is immortal. In comparison to other warriors like Arjuna and Karna, not much is written about him in various versions of the Mahabharata. He is not perfect but then none of us are, which is what I love the most about him,'' he had said.