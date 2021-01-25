Image Source : IG/VARUNDVN, DEEPIKAPERFECT.FP Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood sends heartfelt wishes

Varun Dhawan married the love of his life, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday evening in a private ceremony at Alibaug. Keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms only a few people from the Bollywood industry were invited to the wedding. The guests included filmmaker Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli and his family, Zoa Morani, Vicky Bahri among a few.

While Varun and Natasha's most friends could not join in the celebrations personally, they took to social media and blessed the couple. Varun shared the first photos of his wedding pheras on Instagram and wrote, "Life long love just became official." This post garnered a lot of congratulatory messages from his celebrity friends in the comments section. The new mom of Bollywood Anushka Sharma commented, "Congratulations VD and Natasha. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness." Deepika Padukone who herself had a hush-hush wedding wrote, "Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and companionship". Varun Dhawan's childhood friend Shraddha Kapoor wished the couple, "Congratulations, Babdu and Nats." Shraddha also co-starred with Varun in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

Parineeti Chopra re-shared the wedding picture of Varun and Natasha on her Twitter account and wrote, "Congrats VD and Natasha!! Sooo happy for the both of you."

Congrats VD and Natasha!! 💕 Sooo happy for the both of you 💕💕 @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal pic.twitter.com/9E2Im3aRe6 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 24, 2021

One of Varun's closest friends, Katrina Kaif commented on Varun's post "Congratulations to both of you."

South actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shruti Haasan also sent their heartfelt wishes for Varun and Natasha."God bless the both of you, congratulations." wrote Samantha. While Shruti added, "Congratulations and wishing you both light and love."

Shahid Kapoor also dropped his message, "Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side."

Many celebrities including Badshah, Vaani Kapoor, Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana, Neha Dhupia, Nargis Fakhri, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonam Bajwa, Armaan Malik, Sanya Mirza, Aditya Thackeray, Prajakta Kohli, Kunal Khemmu, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Lauren Gottlieb sent their best wishes to the newly wedded couple.