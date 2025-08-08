Udaipur Files X review: Truthful and powerful, say viewers Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz, has finally hit theatres after much controversy. Viewers on X are calling it powerful and truthful. The film is based on the real-life murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz's crime thriller film ''Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, which was surrounded by controversy over its release, finally hit the big screens on Friday, August 8, 2025, after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the release of the film.

Directed by Bharat S Shrinate, the film is written by Amit Jani, Bharat Singh and Jayant Sinha. As the name of the movie suggests, the film is based on the infamous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, which took place in 2022 in Udaipur.

Social media users who have watched this film in theatres have expressed their thoughts regarding this movie on their respective handles. Read further to know what people are saying about this crime thriller.

Udaipur Files X review:

One user took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Just watched Udaipur Files...Really amazing movie and delivered the truth ..Must watch." Another user praised the film and even gave 5 stars. He also thanked the makers of the film in his tweet. His post reads, "Today I watched Blockbuster Movie #UdaipurFiles What an Amazing Movie Liked it Thank you @AmitJaniIND @SinghKanchiii01 @iampreeti_ @RelianceEnt for giving such a wonderful movie."

According to LiveLaw, the court rejected one of the accused in the case, Mohammad Javed's plea for interim relief seeking a stay on the release of the film. The film is produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani Firefox films. Speaking with ANI, Amit Jani said, "We have brought out this film after fighting for a long time...1/4th of the earnings of this film will go to the family of Kanhaiya Lal, this will be a financial help to the family..."

Udaipur Files cast

According to IMDb, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Mushtaq Khan, Meenakshi Chugh, Ehsan Khan, Kanchi Singh, Durgesh Chauhan, Preeti Jhangiani, Puneet Vashisht, Kamlesh Sawant, Farheen Falak, Mohit Mahawar, Aditya Raghav, Raju Kumar, Nikunj Aggarwal, and others.

Also Read: Salman Khan pays emotional visit to Shera's home after father's death | Watch