Salman Khan pays emotional visit to Shera's home after father's death | Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's long-time bodyguard and close friend, Shera, lost his father on Thursday. In this difficult time, the actor visited Shera's house to offer his condolences. Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly, passed away at the age of 88 following a long battle with cancer. Several pictures and videos of Salman Khan consoling Shera with a hug surfaced online.

In the video shared on social media, Salman was seen arriving at Shera's house in his car amid tight security. As soon as he stepped out, Shera, who was already waiting, opened the car door for him, as he always does. Salman immediately hugged Shera, who looked visibly emotional, with moist eyes. Salman then spent some time with Shera’s family, offering his deep condolences, before leaving.

About Shera's work and business

On this sad occasion, Shera also shared an emotional post on social media, writing, "My father, Mr. Sundar Singh Jolly, passed away today." The post touched many hearts, and people expressed their sympathy for him. For those who don't know, Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. He has been Salman Khan’s trusted bodyguard since 1995, providing security for the actor at every step. He also owns a security agency named Tiger Security, which provides services to several Bollywood celebrities.

Shera's bodybuilding journey

Shera began his career in bodybuilding, winning the Mumbai Junior title in 1987 and becoming the runner-up for Mr. Maharashtra Junior in 1988. In the 1990s, he entered the security industry and soon began working with Salman Khan.

Salman’s upcoming projects

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss's action thriller film Sikander, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. He will next be seen hosting the popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' and is also preparing for his upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan', which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also features Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

