The Great Indian Kapil Show: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vedang Raina to grace first episode of Season 2

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, is all set to return with its second season on September 21. The makers of the show recently unveiled its first trailer on social media, giving a glimpse of the stars who will be gracing the show in its second edition. As per the trailer, one episode of the upcoming celebrity chat show will feature Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vedang Raina, promoting the new film Jigra. Now, as per a report by Indian Express, the trio will be gracing the show in the first episode of season 2, which will premiere on the platform on September 21.

See the trailer of TGIKS:

In the trailer released earlier this month, the makers showcases a glipmse of celebrities who will feature in the second season. These celebrities includes Jr NTR, Rohit Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, among several others.

In the trailer, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover together are seen pulling out a hilarious gag where the former is seen dressed up as Alia's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also recreated her popular dialogue from Gully Boy, saying, ''Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh dhoptuingi hi na usko.'' In another part of the trailer, Sunil Grover as Guthi calls Alia by her name, to which the actress corrects him, saying ''Alia Bhatt Kapoor.''

More deets about the show

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to commence on September 21 and will air new episode every Saturday on Netflix. The first season too began on the platform in March this year and concluded after 13 episodes in June. The first season featured several popular personalities from sports and film fraternity including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Mirza, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

