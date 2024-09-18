Shraddha Kapoor concludes Ganesh Chaturthi festival by gorging on modaks: 'Ek saal ka modak quota done'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Shraddha Kapoor was last seen headlining Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and her love for food and sweets is not an enigma and her latest Instagram post is proof. She bid adieu to Bappa and performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday and culminated the festival in her favourite style. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a video featuring herself gorging on modaks during the 10-day festival. Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Ek saal ka modak quota done dona done, tinga linga ling tinga tinga linga ling.''

See the post:

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced on September 7 and continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Shraddha Kapoor on work front

On the professional front, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Stree 2. The film has surprised everyone with its box office figures as it is geared up to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Stree 2 also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

She will next feature in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

