The Diplomat Vs Chhaava box office report: Vicky Kaushal and John Abraham starrers collections on Wednesday Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' has taken over the box office since its release. On the other hand, John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' is moving ahead but at a slow pace.

The film 'Chhaava' has been ruling the theatres for a month. It is still earning crores. The situation is such that Vicky Kaushal's film is collecting more than John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' released on Holi. Let's know how both the films performed yesterday, on Wednesday.

'Chhaava' poses a challenge

John Abraham's film 'The Diplomat' is facing a tough challenge from 'Chhaava'. 'The Diplomat' was released on March 14 and the story of the film is strong. It has received a good response from critics. The audience who returned after watching the film has also praised it. But, its performance in terms of earnings is average. This low-budget film is taking small steps.

Total collection of 'The Diplomat'

This film, directed by Shivam Nair, had collected Rs 4 crore on the opening day. On Tuesday, the fifth day, the film earned Rs 1.45 crore. On the other hand, yesterday, Wednesday, on the sixth day, the film has done a business of Rs 1.40 crore. That is, there has been a slight decline as compared to the fifth day. The total net collection of the film has reached Rs 17.65 crore. The budget of 'The Diplomat' is said to be around Rs 20 crore.

The pace of 'Chhaava' is not stopping

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film 'Chhaava' starring stars like Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna was released on February 14, 2025. It has been more than a month since it was released in theatres, but in terms of earnings, its steps are not going back. 'Chhaava' beat all the films released after it. Yesterday, on the 34th day also, its earnings were excellent.

The film made a great start by earning 31 crores on the opening day. It has joined the 500 crore club. It is not far away from the 600 crore club now. 'Chhaava', which has earned the tag of a blockbuster, collected 2.65 crores on Tuesday, the 33rd day. Yesterday, on Wednesday, the film earned 2.7 crores. The total net collection of the film has reached 570.65 crores.

