Thalapathy Vijay's first reaction to divorce case row: Jana Nayagan actor addresses concerned fans | Watch

New Delhi:

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines for the past few days. After his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, he was seen at a reception with Trisha Krishnan. On Saturday, the TVK chief attended the International Women's Day celebrations in Mamallapuram, where he announced special welfare schemes for women for the upcoming assembly elections.

During his speech, he also spoke about his personal life challenges and urged his supporters not to be saddened by them.

Vijay breaks the silence on personal troubles

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay gave a special speech on Women's Day. Indirectly referring to his divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam and his equation with Trisha, he said, 'Don't worry about the recent problems surrounding me.' Vijay further stated that these issues are not worth discussing. During his speech, he assured fans that he would handle these matters personally. He said, 'These issues are not for you to address. I will take care of them myself.'

He further stated that what saddens him the most is that his fans are sad or upset because of his personal problems.

Vijay expresses concern for the public

During his speech, Vijay said, 'There have been some problems recently. I see that you are also hurting. I feel bad seeing you all sad. I will take care of my personal problems myself. Don't worry. There is nothing to worry about. We all need to work together to solve the public's problems.'

Thalapathy's last film

Vijay will be seen in his last film, Jana Nayagan, before embarking on his political journey. He announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), and stated his intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The film was delayed a few days before its release in January, and a release date has not yet been announced.

