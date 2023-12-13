Thalaivar 170: Makers UNVEIL title of Rajinikanth-starrer along with 'fiery' teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : RAJINIKANTH WAS LAST SEEN IN JAILER. Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth celebrated his 73rd birthday on Tuesday, December 12. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming 170th film made a special announcement by unveiling its title. The film was tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and on December 12, Lyca Productions finally revealed its title, Vettaiyan. Not only this, Lyca Productions also shared an announcement teaser featuring the lead star.

In the teaser, Rajinikanth dons his magnetic fierce look with sunglasses wherein he is heard saying ''When the hunt is on, the prey must fall.''

The film also marks Rajinikanth's reunion with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after 33 long years. In October, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his excitement and wrote, ''After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!''

About Vettaiyan

While many details about the roles of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan have been closely guarded, certain reports hinted at an intriguing storyline, where Rajini is said to be playing a cop in the movie, while Big B is rumoured to take on the role of the antagonist.

The film has already commenced filming in Kerala, generating significant anticipation among fans and the film industry. It stars an impressive ensemble cast including Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil.

Before this, Rajinikanth was seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film turned out to be a massive success, grossing over Rs 650 crore worldwide. It emerged as the biggest opening in Tamil cinema this year as it earned Rs 44.50 crore on Day 1 of its release. Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also featured Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film follows the story of a retired jailer who will leave no stone unturned to nab a powerful prisoner who can use his influence to escape jail.

Latest Entertainment News