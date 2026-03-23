Tateeree song controversy: 857 links of Badshah's song removed, Haryana Police intensifies action

New Delhi:

The crackdown around Badshah's song ‘Tateeree’ is getting sharper. On Monday, March 23, the Haryana Police said it has already taken down 857 links linked to the track, working with multiple social media platforms and following the required legal process. This comes after an FIR was registered in Panchkula on March 6, where the complaint flagged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video. Since then, the focus has clearly been on limiting the song’s spread online.

Tateeree song links removed, platforms put on notice

According to the police, the 857 links include 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram reels on Badshah's Tateeree song, as per PTI. Officials said they have been actively coordinating with platforms to ensure the content is removed wherever it appears.

"Notices have been issued to the concerned platforms directing the removal of all versions of the song, including re-uploads, short videos, and other formats. The step has been taken to curb the spread of objectionable content containing derogatory references towards women and minors," it said.

DGP Ajay Singhal said that the approach will remain strict. He said any content that undermines the dignity of women and minors will not be tolerated, and action will continue in cases like ‘Tateeree’. He also pointed out that monitoring across digital platforms has been stepped up to ensure compliance.

Badshah's Tateeree song: Legal action warning and ongoing case

ADGP and Panchkula Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj made it clear that the warning extends to users as well. Anyone found creating or sharing reels, shorts, or similar videos using the banned song could face legal consequences.

On March 19, police told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, had joined the investigation in the Panchkula FIR. The rapper had also posted a video on Instagram, apologising if the song had hurt sentiments.

He had earlier challenged a Haryana State Commission for Women order dated March 13, which directed the Panipat SP to register an FIR and arrest him following a March 6 summons. However, the state counsel, on instructions from the Panipat SP, told the court that no action would be taken based on that order.

After this submission, the petitioner’s counsel chose not to press the matter further. The original FIR, however, remains tied to the March 6 complaint filed in Panchkula, keeping the focus firmly on ‘Tateeree’ and the ongoing action around it.

Also read: Badshah's 'Tateeree' song taken down from YouTube following legal complaint by Haryana government