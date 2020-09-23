Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares late actor's pic from film Kedarnath: Whatever he did, he gave his 100%

Image Source : INSTGARAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT_1 Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares late actor's pic from film Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media o share a collage of pictures of the late actor from her 2018 film Kedarnath and said, "Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith #JusticeforSushantSingRajput." The late actor's family has been garnering support from the fans and running many campaigns in the name of the actor. The family has been demanding justice and seeking out answers like what happened to him on June 14. Was he murdered or died by suicide.

Sushant's father has filed an FIR against the actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and has also claimed that Rhea tried to kill his son by giving him poison.

Earlier, Sushant's sister stressed that the family wants to know what happened and calls it 'satya ka agrah.' She tweeted, "We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy."

In another tweet, she wrote, "He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it." She added, "Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah."

(1/3) We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. pic.twitter.com/w6WXhtpxJV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

(3/3) Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, three agencies, CBI, NCB and ED, have been investigating the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in connection with drugs case related to Sushant's death. The NCB has registered the case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage